The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the first possible case of measles in Alabama has surfaced in St. Clair County.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health received notification of a case of presumptive positive measles Thursday. She said the infant was not old enough yet to receive a vaccination shot to protect against the disease.
According to ADPH, the infant was considered contagious from April 23-May 1, and ADPH is working to confirm the diagnosis and to contact those exposed.
In a press release, ADPH officials said the child is not in daycare and has had no out-of-state travel. Landers said there’s no need for schools in St. Clair County to take action because the infant wasn’t of school age. State and local officials earlier this week told an Anniston Star reporter that a case of measles in a county could be cause to send “undervaccinated” kids home from school. So far ADPH has conducted 174 investigations, including 32 open investigations, but this is the first presumptive positive case.
Measles (rubeola) is a notifiable disease in Alabama. There has been an outbreak of measles across the country, but this is the first case of the disease in Alabama.
According to the ADPH, for a report to be “confirmed,” it must meet certain requirements.
According to ADPH officials, patients with measles develop fever, sometimes as high as 105 degrees, followed by cough, runny nose and red eyes. Anywhere from one to seven days after these symptoms begin, a rash develops. The rash starts on the face and spreads across the body.