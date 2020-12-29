You have permission to edit this article.
Happy Birthday, E.D. Jackson!

Happy 86th birthday (Dec. 28) to a wonderful dad, E.D. Jackson. Enjoy your day, Love, your daughter, Teresa Archie. 

 Submitted photo

