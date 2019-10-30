TALLADEGA -- This year, Talladega has something for trick or treaters of all ages for Halloween.
Trick or treating starts out Thursday afternoon at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library from 3 to 5 p.m. After that, trick or treating returns to The Historic Courthouse Square from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Vendors, church and civic groups, and individuals will be handing out candy, and there will be a costume contest, among other events.
The theme of this year’s event is “Just a little ‘Hocus Pocus’ on The Square,” referring to the classic Halloween movie starring Bette Meddler. “Watch out for the Sanderson Sisters!” warns a flier for the event.
According to organizer Keela Brown, foot traffic around The Square will be one way this year, following the directions of regular traffic flow. There will be people at each corner of The Square directing traffic with glow sticks.
There will also be costume contests on each side of The Square, with more than 100 prizes to be handed out. Brown said categories include best theme costume, most creative non-theme costume and overall cutest.
“We really want to let everybody who signed up to participate (to do so) and show all our sponsors how much we appreciate them,” she said. “I would also like to give special thanks to the Talladega Police and Fire departments. We absolutely could not do this without them.”
The event will go on rain or shine.
After making the rounds on The Square, older trick or treaters can head over to The Historic Ritz Theatre, which will present a screening of the 2018 horror film “Halloween “at 7 p.m.
“This is the peak season for horror films,” said Ritz Executive Director George Culver, “and in our mind, the 12-film franchise of the ‘Halloween’ series certainly ranks among the most popular of the genre.
“We felt the 2018 fall release of the latest ‘Halloween’ was an intriguing horror film choice to screen this year because it is the first direct sequel of the original ‘Halloween’ film that was released in 1978. That’s why we billing it as the 40th Anniversary Sequel.”
The film stars two of the featured actors in the original film, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising the character of Laurie Strode, and Nick Castle reprising his horrific Michael Myers character.
“The 2018 ‘Halloween’ is rated R due to horrific violence and other elements, which simply are not suitable for younger audiences,” Culver added.
Tickets are $3 for an individual, $5 for a couple and $10 for a family of up to six members. Concessions will be available, including $1 popcorn. Patrons dressed in costumes for the holiday are welcome. Doors open for general admission seating at 6:30 pm.