TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee and The Historic Ritz Theatre will present a Memorial Day program Monday, May 27, starting at 11 a.m. at the theatre.
Hall of Heroes military liaison Chuck Keith will host the event, and it will begin with the posting of the colors by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office honor guard.
Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. Hugh Morris will give the invocation, and Hall of Heroes Executive Committee President Keela Brown will give the welcome.
Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, will be the guest speaker.
According to her biography, Gordon “was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Alabama Army National Guard on June 27, 1981, at the Alabama Military Academy.
“During her career, she has served in multiple duty positions and has held numerous staff and command assignments within many organizations throughout the state of Alabama.
“Prior to her appointment as the adjutant general in August 2017, she was one of the primary advisors to her predecessor while she served in the role of assistant adjutant general. She is the first female general officer and adjutant general in the history of the Alabama National Guard.”
Her numerous military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Humanitarian Service Medal. She is married to retired Lt. Col. David Gordon and is also the retired assistant principal of Benjamin Russell High School.
Following Gordon’s remarks, Gail Perkins will sing the national anthem, followed by additional comments from Brown and Morris.
Then, everyone will walk across the street to the courthouse lawn for the wreath laying ceremony. In addition to Gordon, American Legion Post #17 Cmdr. Joe Bolton and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4261 Cmdr. Max Carey will participate in the ceremony. Warwick said the Talladega Fire Department will also be participating.
Jeff Wood will then play “Taps.”
At 2 p.m., The Ritz Theatre will host a special screening of “We Were Soldiers,” the acclaimed 2003 Mel Gibson film about the battle of Ia Drang in Vietnam on Nov. 12, 1965, the first major battle of the Vietnam War.
The film stars Gibson, Madeleine Stowe, Greg Kinnear and Sam Elliott, and features performances by Kerri Russell, Jon Hamm, Dylan Walsh, Taylor Momsen and Berry Pepper.
It is based on the book “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young” by retired Lt. Gen. Harold Moore. After living all around the world, Moore died at the age of 94 in Auburn in 2017.
Admission to the movie is free.