TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Hall of Heroes has published its list of donors so far in the current “Red, White and Blue” fundraising campaign.
Red donors have contributed $1,000, white donors $500 and blue $300.
So far, the red donors include Michael J. Kulovitz, the Talladega Junior Welfare League and an anonymous donor.
White sponsors include Col. Charles D. Keith Jr. and Dr. Jerry Gurley.
Blue sponsors include Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Martha Jordan, Barbara T. Molliston, James and Rona Preuitt, Rodgers for Congress/The Congressional Campaign Account, Keela Brown, Ray Miller, James and Tammy Power, Kevin Smith/Boswell Wings and Renne Hyatt and Paul C. Erwin.
“It’s not too late to become a sponsor,” according to a press release announcing the donors so far. “Our present campaign ends Nov. 11.”
Founded in 2004 by a group led by Bobbye Trammell, the purpose of the Hall of Heroes is to pay tribute to everyone from Talladega County who served in the military.
In addition to hundreds of uniforms from all branches of service and thousands of artifacts from all periods of American history, the Hall is home to photos and biographical information on local veterans.
The Hall was originally housed in the Osborne-Armstrong Public Library. As the number of photos and amount of information steadily increased, the Hall soon outgrew the library and moved into the current location in the renovated Wood-Weaver building on The Square.
The Hall celebrated its first anniversary in its current location in April.