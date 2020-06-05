Group plans peaceful demonstrations Saturday night, Tuesday in Talladega (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega has approved a special event permit for Talladega Black Justice to hold two peaceful demonstrations in the next few days.
The first will be in the parking lot of Marvin’s and Custom Pizza on Saturday night from 6 to 7. The second will be Tuesday outside the Talladega City Board of Education building on South Street between 5 and 6 p.m.
Presumably, both demonstrations will revolve around continued calls for the firing of Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball, stemming from insulting comments he made regarding two board members in a text message that was mistakenly sent to the wrong people.
Custom Pizza is owned by James Braswell, one of the board members who has said he plans to support Ball staying. The second will take place during the board’s regular monthly meeting for June.
Both events are being organized by Kionne Barclay, who has also organized peaceful demonstrations last Sunday in Talladega and Friday night in Sylacauga.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the Saturday demonstration will be taking place on private property, and the demonstrators will need permission from the property owners to remain there.
The demonstration in front of the school board building will take place on a public sidewalk, but Cheeks said demonstrators will not be allowed to block pedestrian traffic.