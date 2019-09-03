TALLADEGA -- In the city limits of Talladega, during calendar 2019 to date, four people have been shot to death, nine people have suffered gunshot wounds (that have been reported to the police) and untold amounts of property damage has been done.
A community meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in Talladega to discuss ways to end the violence.
According to a flier announcing the event, there will be two short presentations, one by retired police officer and current Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks, and the other by drug prevention specialist and retired police investigator Mike Reese.
“Afterwards, the floor will be open for public ideas and opinions,” the flier says. “Your attendance is critical in helping to prevent a tragedy.”
This is not hyperbole, Sparks said. With the large number of open cases involving shooting into residences occupied by young children, it is only a matter of time before a child is killed, likely by accident.
The meeting is free and open to the public, and anyone interested in stemming the tide of violence in Talladega is encouraged to attend.
Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church is at 601 Scott St., near the Knoxville Community.