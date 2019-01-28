Snow is expected between midnight and noon Tuesday, according to the forecasters, leading local schools to cancel classes, government offices to close and the governor to declare an emergency.
Gov. Kay Ivey at 3 p.m. announced the emergency declaration in an emailed statement. Much of the northern half of the state is under a winter storm warning for 2-3 inches of expected snowfall in Calhoun County, and 1-2 inches in Talladega and St. Clair counties.
“This winter storm has the potential to affect a large portion of our state,” Ivey was quoted as saying in the announcement. “Citizens in the northern half of the state should be especially mindful of the changing weather conditions.”
The National Weather Service announced at 3:30 p.m. that Calhoun, Talladega and Cleburne counties had been placed under a winter weather warning. The warning system ranges from advisory to warning and watch; the rating declares the service’s confidence in snow, ice or other risk factors arriving in warning areas.
Jason Holmes, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Calera station, said rain may turn to snow overnight, but ground temperatures will still be above freezing when it falls, allowing it to melt. When the incoming arctic front arrives and temperatures plummet toward the 19-degree mark, water on the roads will be a serious concern, he said.
“We’re going to get a flash freeze, basically,” Holmes said.
Temperatures will fall through Tuesday as the front rolls down from the northwest, he explained, even through the afternoon and evening.
“Whatever falls, rain or snow, it’s going to stick around once it gets to freezing,” he said.
Snow is expected 3-6 a.m. in St. Clair County, while Talladega and Calhoun counties are expected to see snow between the hours of 5-8 a.m. Tuesday. These areas are expected to get 1-2 inches of snow, possibly more.
St. Clair County EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said north St. Clair County, north of Interstate 59, could see 2-3 inches, while 1-2 inches of snow could fall south of I-59 in St. Clair County.
The snow storm, she said, could be out of St. Clair County by 9 a.m.
Temperatures should start climbing back above freezing Wednesday.
CLOSINGS
All Pell City schools
All St. Clair County schools
No AIDB buses for schools or industries Tuesday or Wednesday. Offices closed, but Talladega campuses operating under emergency status with essential personnel.
Industries for the Blind in Talladega and Birmingham, and regional centers in Huntsville, Tuscumbia, Birmingham,Tuscaloosa and Talladega will be closed.
Talladega County Schools closed Tuesday.
All Talladega County offices will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. Although no final decision has been made about Wednesday, County Administrator Pat Lyle said offices would likely remain closed or reopen at noon, depending on weather conditions.
Talladega City Schools closed Tuesday.
Sylacauga City Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Sylacauga City Hall will be closed for non-essential services Tuesday. The mayor may authorize further closings or delays,depending on the severity of the weather. For information concerning closings contact Mayor Jim Heigl at 256-404-4790 or by email at jheigl@sylacaugaal.gov.
Staff writers Chris Norwood, Denise Sinclair and David Atchison contributed to this report.