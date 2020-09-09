Gov. Ivey should be ashamed of giving CARES Act money to timber owners

I was shocked to hear on the news recently that Gov. Kay Ivey is awarding money from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) to the Alabama Forestry Commission timber owners program. She is giving $10 million of the coronavirus relief fund to assist Alabama timber interests. What is she thinking? The timber interests of this state are made up of some of the wealthiest people in the state. This money should be used to help the poor and elderly who are struggling to pay rent and utilities and buy food. It should support health care and education concerns. Be ashamed, Gov. Ivey. Thank you.
Alice Cleveland,
Munford