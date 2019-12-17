Goodwine Memorial Toy Drive runs through Friday (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The seventh annual Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine Memorial Toy Drive is underway and will continue through Friday, Dec. 20, in various locations throughout the Talladega and Lincoln areas.
According to a press release, “Toys will be collected at the following sites for your convenience: Lincoln Barber Shop, Highway 78, Lincoln, owner, Pastor Willie D. Howard; Hill's Hair and Beauty Palace, Highway 78, Lincoln, owner, Vickie Hill; and Sew It Seams, 108 Court St. S., Talladega, owner, Antoinette Beyah.”
Gifts and contributions will be donated to the Stemley Volunteer Fire Department to assist in its toy drive, local day care centers and families upon request.
“The toy drive is only one of the many ways the Precious Memorial supports the community,” the release says. “Others have included annual scholarship gifts to graduates of the Helen Keller School, provided comfort stuffed animal toys to St. Vincent's Hospital, supported youth in attending special activities, assisted members of the community with health care needs, provided the Lincoln and Talladega public libraries with books, and many others charitable deeds.”
None of this would be possible without the support of the community, the release says.
What started out as "Prayers for Precious" seven years ago is now community support for the "Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine Memorial,” according to the release. “Thank you for being a blessing so that we may bless others.”
Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine was born in Detroit but moved to Alabama and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1998. She studied at Southern Union and Jacksonville State University, where she earned a degree in social work.
She worked as a rehabilitation teacher, dorm aide and bus aide at E.H. Gentry and the Helen Keller School at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, and was an active member of the community and church. She passed away in 2013 at the age of 32.