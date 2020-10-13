Golf tournament Saturday will benefit Boys Club of Sylacauga (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The Boys Club of Sylacauga and Sylacauga Country Club will team up again for their annual charity golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 17.
According to a press release, the format will be an 18-hole, four-person scramble with no handicap necessary and a blind draw at the finish for prizes. There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start and an 8 a.m. tee time, if needed, according to the release.
The entry fee is $75 per player or $300 per four-person team.
A buffet lunch courtesy of Good Ole Boys BBQ will start at 11 a.m.
“This has been a very rough year for the Boys Club,” according to the release. “We are really hoping for a big, successful golf tournament.”
The club “provides services for the youth in Sylacauga and surrounding communities between the ages of 6 and 18,” the release continues. “Many of the boys ride the city school buses to the club after school to participate in our activities, (which) range from pool, basketball, softball, soccer, weight training, kickball, pingpong, dodgeball, etc.
“As the summer approaches, everyone is excited about special events such as watermelon day, ice cream parties, pizza day, Olympic day and, of course, water balloon day. All activities are conducted in an honest, Christian atmosphere where fair play and sportsmanship are stressed on all levels.”
The Boys Club is a United Way of South Talladega County Agency, but declining funds in recent years have made things difficult.
“Three years ago, we received $42,000 per year from United Way, but now we receive $30,000 yearly, only if the United Way goal is reached,” the release says. “The loss of industry in our community has, of course, dried up a lot of monies that were available years ago.
“We will keep marching on to provide positive direction for our youth and teach them how to be responsible and productive citizens in our community. We strive to make sure that each and every youth that comes through our club has the same opportunity to be the best he can be.”
Entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 16, or until 30 teams have registered. For entry forms or additional information, please call the Boys Club of Sylacauga at 256-245-5212 or Jody Brooks at 256-267-5380.