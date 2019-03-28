MUNFORD -- The family of a Munford woman who lost her home to fire this week is asking the community to help her replace her possessions and to put a down payment on a new home.
According to her daughter-in-law, Sherry, Sarah Barnett’s mobile home in the park next to the Texaco station on Alabama 21 North burned Monday. Volunteer firefighters from Munford and East Providence responded along with Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies, but there was apparently nothing that could be done.
Barnett made it out safely but with only the clothes on her back. She was not even wearing shoes at the time.
The mobile home was not insured, the daughter-in-law added.
“We are asking for donations that will go toward essential necessities, site cleanup and a replacement home,” according to the GoFundMe page, which is listed as “Sarah Barnett/HouseFire/Down Payment.”
“She is having to start all over again,” the site continues. “We are raising money to get her a new trailer or a down payment on a new place. She has worked her whole life helping other people and taking care of other people. Please find it in your heart to help this precious woman of God start her life all over again. Anything is greatly appreciated by the family and by her.”
The GoFundMe page has set a goal of $20,000. There is no time limit listed, but one of the updates says Barnett has been given only two weeks to get what is left of the old trailer hauled off and the lot cleared.
As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe page had been shared 105 times, but has attracted only three anonymous donors, who have given a total of $60.
In addition to donating through the site, Sherry Barnett said donors can also contact Barnett’s son, Eddie Barnett, at 256-589-8528, or her daughter, Angela O’Brien at 318-541-1804.