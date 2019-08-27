The polls are open, and you have the chance to elect Talladega's next City Council and city School Board.
Don't let the rain or clouds or anything else keep you from the polls. The future of Talladega is too important.
All voters will be allowed to cast a ballot for mayor. Residents of Ward 1 will vote at the B.N. Mabra Center, Ward 2 at the Brecon Rec Center, Wards 3 and 4 at the Spring Street Rec Center, and Ward 5 at the Bemiston Rec Center.
If you're not sure of your ward, call City Hall at 256-362-8186.
Check back on The Daily Home website tonight after polls close for live results, and get Wednesday's Daily Home for the full report.
Now go vote, and take someone with you!