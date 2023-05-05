Girls soccer: Sylacauga's standout season ends on match short of the Final Four

SYLACAUGA — Only one win separated the Aggies from the first girls soccer Final Four in school history.
All the Sylacauga girls had to do was play their normal game in the most important soccer match the Aggies have ever competed in. Sylacauga clearly knew what was on the line and in the stadium.
The Aggies took a different kind of energy into their Class 5A state quarterfinal match against familiar foe Marbury on Friday night at the Thompson Soccer Complex.
“We were nervous and excited, and we knew we could beat them,” Sylacauga senior midfielder Peyton Fricks said.
But the result wasn't what they wanted: a heartbreaking 3-0 loss for the Aggies. This marked the third time they had met this season, with the two teams splitting two matches in a pair of 1-0 cliffhangers.
The third game of the season between the two soccer rivals would send the winner to the state semifinals in Huntsville, and the Aggies thought that victorious squad would be them.
“We’re a blue-collar team that works hard,” Sylacauga girls soccer coach Nick Grogan said. “We have good speed up top and some strong legs. We like to play possession soccer.”
But most of all, Sylacauga likes to win matches with overpowering offense and dastardly defense with the likes of Emma Grace Steers, Haven Owen, Preston Knight, and Molly and G.G. Childress.
The Aggies have outscored their opponents 92-10 this season. Sylacauga doesn’t mess around. And the Aggies have won nine more soccer matches than they did last season.
“We have decision-makers, and we’re good enough to get to the state championship game,” Grogan said.
But that will not be this season.
“We were close, but we couldn’t finish,” Fricks said. “We got caught standing around.”
The Aggies were just shy of scoring goals with Fricks and senior midfielder Maggie Reeves in the second half. While Sylacauga was missing their shots, Marbury was scoring two goals with Hailey Kopp and senior midfielder Kynadi Fairchild on a couple of 6-yard scores in the first half.
The Bulldogs also cranked their lead to 3-0 with a 10-yard goal from senior Litzy Turcios with 27:35 remaining in the second half.
“We were jelling,” Marbury coach Thomas Sowell said.
Sylacauga still couldn’t score no matter what soccer strategy it used. The Aggies could not crack the Bulldogs' defense.
“We worked together and communicated,” Marbury goalkeeper Mackenzie Smith said. “We were amazing.”
Haven Owen, the junior defender for the Aggies, was still proud of what the Sylacauga girls accomplished this year. The Aggies finished the season with a tasty 19-4-1 record.
“We felt like a real team,” Owen said. “We always try to bring a good attitude.”