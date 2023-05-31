Girls All-Talladega County soccer: Lincoln's Hendrix wins Golden Boot Award

There is no shortage of girls soccer talent in Talladega County.
The girls know how and how not to play the game, from Talladega to Childersburg, and from Lincoln to Munford, and on to Sylacauga. The girls play the game fast and physical, and they play to win, 40 minutes of headbutting at a time.
There are soccer stars all over the fields, from one county school to the next. Some of the best players are the youngest, too.
Take Lincoln junior forward Adyson Hendrix. She has been named the Talladega County girls soccer Golden Boot Award winner.
Hendrix, who wears jersey No. 13, is not superstitious. She had a marvelous spring with 37 goals and 12 assists. Hendrix is an all-county type of soccer girl and helped her team to a 16-11 record.
Sylacauga freshman K-la Tinsley is the Talladega County girls soccer goalkeeper of the year. Tinsley recorded 19 shutouts for the Aggies this season.
Another Sylacauga soccer standout, Emma Grace Steers, a 5-foot-9 senior, got the nod as the county girls most outstanding defender. Nick Grogan of Sylacauga is also the Talladega County girls soccer coach of the year.
Grogan and the Aggie girls steamrolled to a 19-4-1 season. The Grogan-led Sylacauga girls earned salutes, left and right, and the Aggies made it as far as the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Aubrey Foy of Childersburg had a blockbuster soccer season, too. Foy and the Tigers won eight games.
Foy is the county girls midfielder of the year. She scored, defended and played some brutally good girls soccer. Foy also wound up with 12 goals, nine assists and 120 steals.
The remainder of the Talladega all-county girls soccer team includes Sylacauga’s Steers, Isabella Kirkland, Maggie Reeves and eighth grade forward Alyssa Pruitt, Lincoln’s Katie Harrell, Kailey Morgan and junior midfielder Emily Nabors, and Childersburg sophomore Ainsley Foy.
The other two all-county soccer girls are eighth-grade midfielder Piper Ervin of Talladega High and sophomore Gloria Talley of Munford.