Gadsden man reported missing after bonding out of Talladega Co. Jail (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Gadsden man who bonded out of the Talladega County Metro Jail last week has been reported missing.
Jorden Dontae Jackson, 31, was initially reported missing by family members in Gadsden, according to police.
Jail records indicate Jackson was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in Talladega on April 26 and was taken to jail. He was able to post a $1,000 bond and was released to the street the same day.
Jackson is a 31-year-old black male, standing 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He wears his hair in dreadlocks and was last seen leaving the jail wearing blue jeans and white T-shirt.
The vehicle he was driving at the time of his arrest was impounded, so he left the jail on foot.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s location should contact the Talladega County Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.