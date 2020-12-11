‘Frozen Jr.’ auditions scheduled for Sunday, Monday in Sylacauga (free content)

SYLACAUGA – Disney’s “Frozen JR,” will be produced by SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company, Musical Theatre Program, on March 4-14, 2021.
Auditions will be Sunday, Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 14, 6:30-9 p.m. Callbacks, if needed, will be scheduled with actors Thursday, Dec. 17. The auditions will take place at Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company, 109 N. Broadway Ave., Sylacauga.
Patrick McDonald, SDPAC’s Musical Theatre director, will be directing “Frozen JR.” He has been involved with concert production and community theatre for 34 years.
Specific audition information:
Auditions are open for ages 10-18 only. Students younger than age 10 who are enrolled in SDPAC Musical Theatre I will be allowed to audition. This will be the only age exception granted.
What to prepare:
-- Actors will need to prepare a song of 60-90 seconds to sing for the audition. This song must be performed with a musical track brought with the actor (preferably without background vocals). This can be a CD (not DVD) or an mp3 on a phone or other playback device that can connect with an AUX cable (not a jump or flash drive).
-- Actors will be expected to perform a cold-reading from the script.
-- Actors may prepare a 60-second monologue to be performed. This is highly recommended for actors interested in lead roles – that is, roles with a name (like “Elsa”).
-- Actors will, in the course of the evaluation, be taught a simple group dance and will need to be prepared to perform it during the audition. Wear appropriate footwear (not high heels). Dance shoes (ballet, flats, jazz, etc.) will be fine. Make sure the actor can move easily in the clothes they wear.
If the actor has one, he/she may bring an acting/performance resume (not an employment resume) and a head shot. All actors auditioning will be photographed as part of the registration process to assist the casting decisions (i.e. remembering names, etc.).
Actors MUST register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEAE2DA2F8C16-audition or www.sdpac.net for a time slot due to social-distancing and traffic needs for the auditions. Masks must be worn when actors are in common areas, but will not be worn during the audition.
Parents and others accompanying the actors will not be allowed in the audition room for any audition. The actors will be auditioned in groups.
For more information or to become a sponsor please contact Southern Dance & Performing Arts at (256) 245-1669, email southerndanceandperformingarts@gmail.com or visit the website www.sdpac.net.
This project has been made possible by a grant from the Alabama Arts Alliance License Tag Commission.
Disney’s “Frozen JR” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.