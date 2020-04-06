FRONT-LINE SUPPORT: Talladega family sewing masks for nurses, doctors, first responders (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Being stuck at home during the midst of a pandemic can be frustrating.
But one Talladega family has been taking advantage of their time off to do what they can to help those on the front lines.
Donna Smith; her daughter, Niki Pitts; and granddaughter, Ally Grace Pitts, 10; know a thing or two about the front lines.
“My daughter is an investigator with the Talladega County Sheriff's Office, and my husband just retired from the Sheriff’s Office and is working in Shelby County now,” Smith said. “My son-in-law is a captain in the Talladega Fire Department, and I have sisters-in-law and friends who are nurses.
“And my granddaughter is learning to sew. So starting during the week of spring break, we started cutting and sewing medical masks, for nurses and first responders.
“We’ve been working on these every day for the last two weeks, and I honestly lost count of how many of them we’ve made so far.”
But the idea originally came from Ally Grace, Smith said.
“She’s into pageants, the scholarship type, not the glitzy type,” Smith said. “But one of the things they really emphasize is community service,” and this is an excellent way for her to give back.
Smith said she first came up with a pattern for the masks on her own.
“I was doing it old-school, with the strings that tie in the back, but that was really difficult,” she said. “So I found a YouTube video showing how to make them with elastic, but elastic is pretty hard to come by right now.
“People have been sending headbands and elastic from other things for us to use, along with fabric and accessories. I’ve tweaked the pattern four different times, trying to make it easy as possible to get them out as fast as possible.”
The masks have been going out to first responders and medical professionals as quickly as the family can make them.
“I have a friend who is a nurse in Atlanta,” Smith said. “He said where he works, everyone just gets one set of (personal protection equipment). So he started putting our mask over his PPE, to make it last longer. And my sister-in-law, who is a nurse in Baldwin County, said they are doing the same thing.
“At first, they said the masks wouldn’t help, but my friend in Atlanta said if we sprayed Scotchguard on them, it would help, so we’ve been doing that, too.”
The family also sent finished masks to children’s clinics and a nurse practitioner's office in Pell City; they also recently got a request from a 243-bed nursing home in Enterprise, “and I said sure,” Smith added.
In addition to helping out those on the front lines, the mask-assembly line will, hopefully, be a help to Ally Grace in the near future.
In two years, she’ll be competing in Alabama Outstanding Teen pageants, and that comes with many scholarship opportunities, Smith said.
Ally Grace is planning to study forensic entomology in college.
“She wants to go to the Body Farm in Tennessee,” Smith said. “She loves bugs. We got her a bug book at Cracker Barrel of all places, and she loved it. So she wants to be a forensic entomologist or a veterinarian for exotic animals. She hasn’t changed her mind.”
But even beyond scholarship opportunities, Smith said, “I just can’t imagine what all the nurses and doctors who are still working on the front lines every day (are going through). I just want everyone out there to be very, very careful.”