TALLADEGA -- In the next few days, nearly 300 people in Talladega will receive invitations to become Friends of the Library, the group that raises money to help cover the programs and expenses that are not covered in the city budget.
“The city is very good to us,” Friend and library board member Merri Jane Miller said. “The Friends of the Library provide supplemental funding to that.”
Friends of the Library will be sponsoring its annual Spring Fling again in May, and that event has traditionally been the library’s biggest funding drive, according to library Director Vickie Harkins. She is hoping this year’s membership drive, the first the Friends have attempted in several years, will add to that total.
According to the invitations, the purpose of the Friends of the Library is to “provide leadership on issues facing the library, to encourage continued growth of the Friends of the Library, to create a network for sharing information, to assist with library functions as needed, to promote awareness of library issues (and) to recommend fundraising ideas for future programming and materials.”
There are five membership levels, according to the information that is about to go out in the mail. Individual memberships are $15 per year, family memberships are $25, sustaining memberships are $50 and corporate and business sponsorships are $100.
There is also a lifetime membership available for a one-time gift of $120.
All members get a subscription to the newsletter and will be honored on Friends of the Library Appreciation Day every year. They are also eligible for 25 percent off books and magazines, and 10 percent off library services like faxes and copies.
There are about 20 lifetime members and another 25 or so active members, a number Harkins said she would like to see at least double.
The Friends already have a lengthy list of recent successes, including funding the Crayola Kiosk in the children’s area, funding for the summer reading program, new computers in the computer lab and funding for the Maker’s Space, an area containing everything from iPads to Legos to science project ideas. A video camera has recently been added as well.
The computer area is now full, with each computer up and running 24/7. There are computer stations compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, four new terminals and an IT person on staff, all thanks in part to Friends of the Library.
The Friends of the Library also make up the facility’s volunteer base, and more of them are needed to help implement programs like a Mother Goose lap reading group for young children, book clubs for teens and adults, and various senior programs.
If you don’t get an invitation in the mail, you can still sign up via the library’s website, www.talladegalibrary.com, or via its Facebook page.