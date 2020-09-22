Friends, family hold surprise parade for Talladega’s James Hill in honor of 75th birthday (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Friends, family and several members of Peace Baptist Church in Talladega participated in a birthday parade for Willie James Hill, who turned 75 on Aug. 22, and who they describe as a long-time servant of the church and a role model for them and others in their community.
And it was a surprise, which was no small feat, as cars and trucks decorated with signage and foil balloons arrived at the church parking lot, just a block from his home.
A parade, with flashing lights and honking horns, was a fitting tribute for Hill, who friends and family say "is a friend to the friendless and a father to the fatherless, and does so much good for so many, but never toots his own horn."
Lifelong church member Shae O'Neal said she doesn't remember a time when he wasn't there at the church, serving in one capacity or another.
"He's not a deacon, but he holds many titles. He's the groundskeeper of the church, and he drives the bus for Vacation Bible School,” she said. “He helps with the food program. He takes food to people in the community. He even cuts people's grass. He just does so much.
“And even though he only has two biological children, he's a father to so many other children. I just can't put into words what he means to me.
"I was unemployed and a single parent, and I had a trailer that wasn't underpinned. He came out one day and he brought everything and underpinned it, and he never asked me for a thing,"
O’Neal said Hill and his wife, Martha, regularly provide back-to-school supplies and Christmas presents for children in the church and in the Westside community.
"Anything that they can do to help the less fortunate, that's what they do, and they don't brag about it," she said.
Hill's nephew, Carlton Pope, drove from Georgia to participate in the parade.
"I come home to Talladega every so often, but I came today because he is a role model for me,” Pope said. “He is my uncle, but more like a father, and he helped make me the man I am today.”
Hill's youngest sister, Lynette Hill, decided to organize the birthday parade after seeing a similar one at an area nursing home.
"I wanted to do something special for him, but because of his age, I knew he didn't need to be in a crowd," she said.
She contacted a few people on social media, and they spread the word to others to meet at the church around noon to line up. About 15 cars and some vintage model trucks formed the procession that drove by Hill's home on College Street and circled the block.
Hill said he heard horns blowing and people yelling, and when he looked out a window to the street, he was very surprised the commotion was for him.
"They threw me a parade. I'm 75 years old, and I have never had a parade or known anybody else who had one," he said.
"I went outside and watched it from my porch. Everybody was honking and waving at me. They stopped to put my cards on the lawn, and I was opening them while they watched. It was the best birthday I ever had.”