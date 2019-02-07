TALLADEGA -- Volunteers will provide free tax assistance and electronically file federal and state income tax forms at the back of the Wynn Building (Community Action Agency/Talladega County Volunteer Program/Extension), 132 N. Court St., Talladega.
This opportunity is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. through April 10.
Information you must bring to the tax site: last year’s tax return; photo ID for taxpayer and spouse; Social Security cards for taxpayers and dependants; W-2s; and 1099s B, R, and SSA.
City and county employees should bring all documentation that applies to you.
Even if you do not itemize on your federal taxes, you may be able to do so on your state return.
Affordable Care Act: If you have health insurance through the government marketplace, bring your 1095 – A, which the government will send to you. If you are employed and provided health insurance or have independent health insurance coverage, no information is required.
The Talladega County Volunteer Office number is 256-362-4174, or leave a message.