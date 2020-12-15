Free financial literacy event planned for Lincoln on Dec. 21 (free content)

LINCOLN -- The Fair Housing Agency of Alabama has announced it will hold a Financial Literacy/ Economic Empowerment Symposium on Dec. 21 in Lincoln.
Executive Director Enrique Lang said in a press release the event is being held in partnership with the Allstate Foundation. The symposium will take place at Moseley Park Pavillion #1 in Lincoln beginning at noon.
Lang said the event will provide the information, resources and technologies that will help improve the financial and economic viability of individuals and families by enabling attendees to increase personal assets and financial options, improve credit reports and purchase a home.
Information about the Alabama Tenant/Landlord Law and renter’s rights will be provided, as will COVID-19 infection prevention and safety protocols information.
Masks are required, and social distancing will be implemented.
Lang said the symposium is presented in partnership with Truist Bank, Walmart, Wells Fargo Foundation, Regions Bank and Southern Partners Fund. This event is free to the public.
Those seeking further information can contact Jennifer McCane at 251-660-7733.