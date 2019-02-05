OXFORD -- East AlabamaWorks, the Associated General Contractors of Alabama (AGC) and the Construction Education Foundation of Alabama (CEFA) announced a new construction trade training program will start Thursday in Oxford, according to a press release.
The free, 10-month Construction Skills Training Program is for anyone who would like to gain the skills necessary to begin a career in the commercial construction industry.
Instruction will include online training at home, as well as a once-weekly, hands-on lab class every Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. Classes are scheduled to start Thursday and run through Dec. 5.
The building for the class training is being provided by WordAlive International Outreach and is at 5349 U.S. Highway 78 in Oxford.
Students will get a well-rounded education in construction skills from the basics of hand tools and power tools, to foundations, framing, drywall and more. Students who complete the East Alabama AGC Construction Skills Training class will earn a certification from AGC and will be offered job placement assistance, if needed.
Funding for the free training is being provided through a grant from the Alabama Craft Training Board and AGC.
Potential students should contact Josh Caton with AGC at 205-266-7202 or joshc@alagc.org for application information. There are a limited number of seats available, so immediate action is required.