FRANK BUCK: Make a list; check it twice (column)

We all learned the song as children. It alerts us that “Santa Claus is coming to town.” With so many boys and girls to visit in just one night, how does he know who’s been “naughty” or “nice”? How does he know who gets wonderful gifts and who gets a lump of coal? It’s his “list,” of course.
Every January, we proclaim “This year, I’m going to get organized!” Every December, most of us are back in the same boat. Intentions were good, but a change in practice never happened. We buy notebooks, containers, multi-colored pens, corkboards and an array of other tools in the elusive effort to get life under control. But we miss the three words that can pull order from the jaws of chaos: “Write it down.”
Whether it’s an idea, a phone number, a task to be done, or a date to be saved, as soon as it lands on the brain, it’s got to go on paper or its digital counterpart. The tool may be as simple as a pocket memo pad. It can be a commercially produced planner. Our phones and computers allow us to trap ideas digitally. While the tool can take a variety of forms, the strategy is the same. Have a tool. Have it handy all the time. Establish the habit of recording thoughts immediately. Everything gets easier after that!
When you have a thought and write it down, you earn an important right … the right to forget about it. Pencil and paper, a digital tool, does your remembering. You can stop thinking, “I had better do this now, or else I will forget.” Instead, write down the interruption and get back to whatever you were doing beforehand. You realize the joy that comes from being able to focus on one thing at a time, knowing that everything else is waiting its turn.
At some level, we all know the wisdom of “write it down.” In reality, excuses keep the practice from taking hold:
• I never have a pen.
• I never have paper.
• It’s just easier to drop what I am doing and handle the new thing.
• I can remember what’s important, usually.
• I don’t want to appear nerdy.
Writing it down is half the battle. The other half is organizing what has been written in such a way that you see what you need to see when you need to see it. Remember, the song didn’t say Santa’s sleigh was cluttered with sticky notes. He had a list, and the list was organized. Be like Santa. Life becomes easier, productivity goes up, and stress goes down.
If the truth was told, a boatload of good ideas came our way during 2019. What if we had been able to trap them, make them “get in line” in our system, and focus on one thing at a time? Oh, how good the results might have been.
In Adventures in the Art of Living, Wilferd A. Peterson said, “[The master thinker] knows that ideas are elusive and often quickly forgotten, so he traps them with notebook and pencil. He heeds the wise Chinese proverb: ‘The strongest mind is weaker than the palest ink.’”
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.