Former Winterboro star Khalil Keith hopes for NFL shot

TALLADEGA — Off the field, he is friendly and inviting.
On the field, Baylor offensive tackle Khalil Keith is relentless, menacing and persistent.
Keith, a two-time all-state performer at Winterboro, is strong and full of football life. He is strong enough to lift a city bus.
Even on a bad day, Keith can bench press 500 pounds. He is brutally honest and forever pushing the pile of defensive linemen.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Keith likes to open holes and dominate. He can open gaping holes big enough for an 18-wheeler truck to drive through.
“I like being aggressive and imposing my will," Keith said. "I have a quick first step.”
The 23-year-old Keith, who used to play for the recreation league Panthers in Talladega, is hoping that ability will help him land a spot on a National Football League roster. The NFL is conducting its annual draft, with the first round Thursday night, the second and third rounds Friday at 6 p.m. and the fourth through seventh rounds Saturday at 11 a.m.
The New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals are intrigued with Keith. The Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins are also interested in him. And he is looking forward to signing a contract with any NFL team in the very near future.
The All Access Football NFL Draft Bible lists Keith as the 27th best offensive guard in the draft. He is seen as having potential to play guard in the NFL, even though he played offensive tackle at Baylor.
“I have the mindset of taking someone’s job,” Keith said. “I know how to turn a weakness into a strength. I feel prepared. Football is about to become a business (for me).”
He is anxious to advance to the next level of football. Keith is feeling the NFL vibes.
“I’m ready for a new environment," Keith said. "The NFL is the ultimate goal."
Keith started 20 games for Baylor and played in four bowl games since 2018. Keith was a starting offensive tackle for the Baylor Bears as they beat the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season.
Keith also started at left tackle for Baylor against Kansas State, Texas Christian and the Texas Longhorns. In his football tenure at Waco, Texas, and Baylor, Keith helped the Bears to 39 wins and two Big 12 championship games.
And Keith has one conference championship ring to show for it.
“I was one of the best players on the field, and I was one of the best tackles in the Big 12,” Keith said. “I learned the right techniques, and I enjoyed the rivalry games (against TCU, Oklahoma and Texas). I like taking someone’s will away from them.”
Keith, a two-way player at Winterboro, got just about everything that he wanted out of the college football experience.
“It was fun, and I loved it,” Keith said. “It was a grind day in and day out. But I learned some different schemes. Baylor was a good fit. I was a raw talent, and I got stronger and quicker.”
His mother, Kyrel Keith, the Talladega middle school physical education teacher, saw her son grow physically and mentally in his time with the Baylor Bears.
“He tried to fit in, and Khalil remained humble through the journey,” the very proud Kyrel Keith said. “Khalil has good footwork and versatility. He can play tackle or guard.”