TALLADEGA -- A Conyers, Georgia, man has been arrested in Talladega on two counts of felony theft stemming from an alleged scam involving Talladega College students.
Charges have not be filed against the students, and police said they are not considered suspects at this point.
Demarco Montez Jackson, 25, was arrested Thursday morning on two counts of theft of property in the first degree and a failure to appear warrant from Talladega Municipal Court. According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, bond will likely be set in the felony cases sometime today.
Thompson said Jackson was a former Talladega College student who was expelled sometime in 2017.
Going back at least until December of last year, Jackson allegedly approached several college students and asked them if they wanted to make some extra money.
Jackson would then get their debit card information and begin to make deposits into their accounts using a mobile banking app on his phone. He would then withdraw most of the money, leaving a small amount in the account for the student that it actually belonged to.
The deposits were made using a Talladega College check, with the correct account and routing numbers, preprinted information and signatures.
Jackson allegedly altered the check number, then filled in the name of the person whose account he was using on the front and forged a signature on the back.
Thompson said all the deposits were made using a mobile banking app that submitted only a photograph of the front and back of the check. Because no one at the bank ever handled the dummy check, it was somewhat more difficult to detect the changes that had been made to it.
The two charges Jackson faces involve the accounts of a male and female student, Thompson said. On April 15 alone, Jackson allegedly made nine deposits of $400 each into the female’s account and nine $400 deposits into the male’s account on the same day.
The failure to appear warrant charges possession of marijuana in the second degree, stemming from an arrest in June, Thompson said.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.