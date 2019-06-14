The U.S. Forest Service is asking for public comments on improving recreational use at Lake Chinnabee Recreation Area in the Talladega National Forest, Talladega Ranger District.
The Forest Service is evaluating the need to remove sedimentation, which is filling in portions of Lake Chinnabee after a flash flood event when 9 inches of rainfall occurred on May 18, 2013. Large amounts of sediment were deposited into the lake contributing to the existing sediment and making the lake unacceptable for fish habitat and restricting recreational use.
Other planned improvements include moving the vault toilet and fee collection tube from the closed and decommissioned camping area to the current vault toilet location near the large parking lot.
The U.S. Forest Service requests public comments to help identify any issues, concerns or extraordinary circumstances that need to be considered. Comments will be accepted until June 25.
Contact: Gloria Nielsen, district ranger, Talladega National Forest, 1001 North St., Talladega, AL 35160; call 256-362-2909; fax 256-362-0823; email comments-southern-alabama-talladega@fs.fed.us.
Submit oral or hand-delivered comments during normal business hours between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.