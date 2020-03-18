Food drive planned to benefit Lincoln students

LINCOLN -- In the wake of school closures over coronavirus concerns, Lincoln residents are working together to supply food for students.
The Lincoln Parent Teacher Association, Fire Department and Food Pantry are partnering to host a food drive for students that might now miss meals due to missing school.
The idea for the drive came from Lincoln Elementary and Charles R. Drew Middle School PTA President Leslie Jewell.
Jewell said after Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement that all public schools in Alabama would close Wednesday, there was a cause for concern.
She said several parents had concerns about students on free and reduced lunch programs, as well as students who receive food assistance on weekends. She said she knew the county school system would likely develop a plan for meals, but she felt it was important to help.
Jewell then got in contact with Capt. Joshua Vincent of Lincoln Fire/Rescue and Marsha Martin, who runs the Lincoln Food Pantry. Jewell said they both wanted to help.
Jewell said the plan is to gather food and distribute it through the Food Pantry.
Martin said this will work much like a normal distribution day for the food pantry, but she said United States Department of Agriculture regulations will not allow for items the pantry normally keeps in stock to be used.
Martin said the food pantry will still contribute, however.
“We will certainly be purchasing food to add to the contributions,” she said. “We have received some monetary donations.”
She said these extra provisions are what allow the food pantry to participate in the drive.
She said there are likely to be some adjustments to how food is distributed due to social distancing guidelines both during the student food drive and normal operations.
She said many of her volunteers are retirees, and their safety and the safety of students and patrons is a concern, but she said they would still likely participate.
“It's just too important,” she said. “We have to find a way to get this food in the hands of people who need it.”
Vincent said the Fire Department is providing a needed drop-off point because the Food Pantry is not open all the time.
“Fire Station 1, located at 118 Magnolia St., is the drop-off location,” he said. Vincent said the station will be accepting food from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day.
Jewell said food will be distributed on March 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
She said she is unsure how long schools will remain closed, but she plans to keep the drive going as long as it's needed. She said organizers will look at more distribution days if the hiatus remains in effect.
“As long as we have the donations, we will pack as many boxes as we have food,” she said.