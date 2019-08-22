TALLADEGA COUNTY -- FIRST Family Service Center, in partnership with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, delivered 5,000 Children Identification Kits to Talladega City, Talladega County and Sylacauga City schools, according to a press release.
Being aware that all families cannot afford to purchase these kits, FIRST Family Service Center and Kilgore were pleased to provide them as a valuable tool to aid law enforcement officials and parents in the event a child ever goes missing.
Parents are encouraged to keep a kit for each of their children in a safe, readily accessible place.
The kits include spaces for a child’s finger prints, dental information, photograph, medical information, personal information and physical information.
One of the main goals of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is to keep children in Talladega County safe, the release says.