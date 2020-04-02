First Bank president: Banks waiting on small biz loan guidance from feds

TALLADEGA -- The federal government has approved a massive economic aid package to help boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, including two programs designed to help small businesses.
The problem, according to First Bank of Alabama President Chad Jones, is the details actually implementing these programs remained unclear Wednesday.
“The treasury and the Small Business Administration are putting the banks in a quandary,” he said. “We’ve got people calling, business owners who are worried that they won’t be able to make payroll … but we’ve been given no guidance about what these programs will actually look like.”
The two loan programs cover small and single-owner businesses and independent contractors and self-employed people. The terms of the loans are the same, Jones said, but there are different filing deadlines, and you can only apply for one or the other, not both.
Originally, the programs were to be based on a formula based on payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities and other factors; businesses were initially going to be eligible for forgivable loans under these programs.
The money had to be spent on covered items to keep the businesses afloat. Initially, any money not spent for these purposes in the first eight weeks would be repayable at 4 percent interest over 10 years, with the rest of the loan being forgiven. The terms were changed Tuesday afternoon to .5 percent over two years for the part of the loan that would not be forgiven.
Then, late Thursday afternoon, the formula was changed again to 1 percent over two years for the part of the loan that would not be forgiven.
“We don’t have a good way to calculate the loan amounts and we’ve also got our employees working split schedules, and some of them are working from home, meaning we may not have the staff we need to handle the loan volume,” Jones said.
“And, it’s not just us. Every bank in the country is dealing with this right now. We need the tools to make sound decisions for the banks and for government loans.”
He urged potential beneficiaries to be patient.
“The Treasury Department is supposed to be getting more information to us about the Payroll Protection Program by Friday, April 3. The program is supposed to start April 3 … We can start taking the information now, but we just don’t know exactly what we need to do with it.”
Loan applicants are encouraged to keep up the websites www.treasury.gov and www.sba.gov for information on who can apply and where, and to consult with an accountant about which program suits their needs best.
First Bank of Alabama will also be posting information on its website as it becomes available.
And, of course, banks still will help out in whatever ways they can, Jones said.
You do not have to have an account with First Bank to be eligible, but existing customers will be given first priority.
“Don’t get me wrong,” Jones said, “it is definitely a great thing that the CARE Act passed, the House and Senate did a great job. But it feels like we’re drinking from not just one but two fire hoses right now, and I know the state banking association is frustrated, too. It’s happening everywhere.”
Jones also encouraged people to keep up with and interact with the bank’s website and social media feeds. The names of 10 social media commenters will be drawn throughout the month of April for a $50 gift certificate from a locally owned business or grocery store, he said.
“It’s something we’re hoping can help support our local businesses.”