First Bank of Alabama closing its lobbies (free content)

TALLADEGA -- First Bank of Alabama will be closing its lobbies from Monday to at least the start of the new year.
According to a social media post by the bank, “In an effort to protect our customers, employees and communities, we have made the decision to close our lobbies beginning Monday, Dec. 14. They will remain closed throughout the next few weeks. We will post updates as they become available. Our drive-thrus will remain open and will maintain normal business hours.
“We encourage you to take advantage of our digital products, (which) will give you 24/7 access to your accounts.”
According to Marketing Officer Brooke Bayliss, the closures are coming strictly from an abundance of caution, stemming from the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide. None of the staff members have tested positive for the virus, she said.
She added a decision about reopening will be made by the first of the year.