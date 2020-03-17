First Bank of Alabama closes lobbies, expects others to follow suit

TALLADEGA -- The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is impacting virtually every business model there is, but some, such as banking, are somewhat prepared to deal with it.
According to Chad Jones, president and CEO of First Bank of Alabama, the plan as of Tuesday morning was to close the lobby of all eight branches starting today (Wednesday, March 18).
Drive-thru lanes will remain open during regular business hours, from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers will also have access to ATMs, online and mobile banking and other services available over the phone.
Business customers can still work with personal face-to-face, but by appointment only.
All of the changes are temporary, if indefinite.
“We have a no-travel policy in place for our employees, and we’re limiting contact,” he said.
By the end of this week, he added, every bank in the state is likely to implement similar measures. “Some of them had already started (Monday).”
First Bank and most other banks are members of the Alabama Recovery Coalition for the Financial Sector, which has had a pandemic plan in place since 2014.
“We’ve tested the plan and plans for other types of disasters, before,” Jones said. “We’re operating right now much as we would if there was, say, a tornado.
“We’re also practicing social distancing and other steps recommended by the CDC and the Health Department, but these steps are not being mandated by the state or federal government, either. This is something that we are doing, for the protection of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve.
“We are going to continue to monitor the situation and stay on top of the newest information from the government.
“We have the authorization to close the lobbies, and I imagine most of the banks in the state will be doing the same shortly.”
Members of the Recovery Coalition are also participating in weekly calls to talk about what everyone is doing and to exchange ideas.
“We’re also reaching out to our customers -- to talk to them and see what they need and what we can do for them. That’s the humanity aspect of it. If they have been impacted, we want to help, and the sooner we know the better we can help,” Jones said.
He also emphasized the importance of prayer.
“I know a lot of people don’t put so much value on that any more, but our employees are encouraged to say a prayer when they get here in the morning and again before they leave for the day,” Jones said. “I know they appreciate that, and I believe our customers do, too.”