CHILDERSBURG -- The Fair Housing Agency of Alabama will sponsor a community Financial Capability Symposium on Tuesday, April 16, at the Rainwater Memorial Library in Childersburg.
The symposium will start at 3 p.m. at the library, 124 9th Ave. S.W.
This event will provide the information, resources and technologies that will help improve the financial and economic viability of individuals and families by enabling attendees to improve credit reports, increase personal assets and financial options through effective fiscal management behaviors.
This event is free. For further information, contact Jennifer McCane at (251) 660-7733.