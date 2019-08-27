With all the boxes counted, incumbent Jerry Cooper and Timothy Ragland are headed to a runoff for mayor of Talladega. 

Cooper ended the night with a sizeable lead, but didn't get the 50 percent plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff.

The Ward 3 School Board race between incumbent Jake Montgomery and Angela Estelle is too close to call, with the candidates separated by one vote.

Montgomery has 241, and Estelle has 240. Provisional ballots will be counted Tuesday.

Talladega City Elections 2019 collage

Winners include Horace Patterson for council Ward 1, Betty Spratlin for council Ward 4, Howard "Trae" Williams for council Ward 5, Sandra Beavers for school board Ward 1, James Braswell for school board Ward 5.

Vickey Robinson Hall and Duryea Dewey Truss are headed for a runoff for council Ward 2, as are Joseph K. Power and incumbent David Street in council Ward 3.

Please keep in mind that these are unofficial totals until the vote is certified by the City Council at noon on next Tuesday.

School board incumbents Mary McGhee (Ward 2) and Chuck Roberts (Ward 4) were unopposed and will retain their seats.

See Wednesday's Daily Home for a full report.

 CITY COUNCIL Votes 
 WARD 1 Rodger Gunter 9514.89 
  Dudley Gail Montgomery 118 18.5
  Horace Patterson 42566.61
    
 WARD 2 Vickey Robinson Hall 20246.76
  John Kidd184.17 
  Duryea (Dewey) Truss21249.07
    
 WARD 3 Tom Lutchendorf10622.13 
  Joseph K. Power Jr.236 49.27 
  David Street137 28.6 
    
 WARD 4 Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop7415.07 
  Ricky Simpson15331.16 
  Betty Spratlin264  53.77
    
 WARD 5 Joseph C. Ballow Sr. 5510.89
  Travis Ford99 19.6
  Curtis Holman 35 6.93
  Howard (Trae) Williams III 31662.57
    
 SCHOOL BOARD   
 WARD 1 Sandra Beavers33451.78
  Dixie Bonner31148.22 
    
 WARD 3 Angela D. Estelle240 49.9
  Jake Montgomery241 50.1
    
 WARD 5 James Braswell 32264.02
  Susan Slaughter Gaskin 18135.98
    
    
    
    
MAYOR  Votes 
 Vann Caldwell  102 4.06
  Katie Campbell 315 12.53
  Jerry Gene Cooper 1,133 45.09
  Paul Ledbetter 60 2.39
  Timothy Ragland719 28.61
  Jennifer White 184 7.23
    
    

