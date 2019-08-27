With all the boxes counted, incumbent Jerry Cooper and Timothy Ragland are headed to a runoff for mayor of Talladega.
Cooper ended the night with a sizeable lead, but didn't get the 50 percent plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff.
The Ward 3 School Board race between incumbent Jake Montgomery and Angela Estelle is too close to call, with the candidates separated by one vote.
Montgomery has 241, and Estelle has 240. Provisional ballots will be counted Tuesday.
Winners include Horace Patterson for council Ward 1, Betty Spratlin for council Ward 4, Howard "Trae" Williams for council Ward 5, Sandra Beavers for school board Ward 1, James Braswell for school board Ward 5.
Vickey Robinson Hall and Duryea Dewey Truss are headed for a runoff for council Ward 2, as are Joseph K. Power and incumbent David Street in council Ward 3.
Please keep in mind that these are unofficial totals until the vote is certified by the City Council at noon on next Tuesday.
School board incumbents Mary McGhee (Ward 2) and Chuck Roberts (Ward 4) were unopposed and will retain their seats.
See Wednesday's Daily Home for a full report.
|CITY COUNCIL
|Votes
|%
|WARD 1
|Rodger Gunter
|95
|14.89
|Dudley Gail Montgomery
|118
|18.5
|Horace Patterson
|425
|66.61
|WARD 2
|Vickey Robinson Hall
|202
|46.76
|John Kidd
|18
|4.17
|Duryea (Dewey) Truss
|212
|49.07
|WARD 3
|Tom Lutchendorf
|106
|22.13
|Joseph K. Power Jr.
|236
|49.27
|David Street
|137
|28.6
|WARD 4
|Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop
|74
|15.07
|Ricky Simpson
|153
|31.16
|Betty Spratlin
|264
|53.77
|WARD 5
|Joseph C. Ballow Sr.
|55
|10.89
|Travis Ford
|99
|19.6
|Curtis Holman
|35
|6.93
|Howard (Trae) Williams III
|316
|62.57
|SCHOOL BOARD
|WARD 1
|Sandra Beavers
|334
|51.78
|Dixie Bonner
|311
|48.22
|WARD 3
|Angela D. Estelle
|240
|49.9
|Jake Montgomery
|241
|50.1
|WARD 5
|James Braswell
|322
|64.02
|Susan Slaughter Gaskin
|181
|35.98
|MAYOR
|Votes
|%
|Vann Caldwell
|102
|4.06
|Katie Campbell
|315
|12.53
|Jerry Gene Cooper
|1,133
|45.09
|Paul Ledbetter
|60
|2.39
|Timothy Ragland
|719
|28.61
|Jennifer White
|184
|7.23