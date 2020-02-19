FAT, STUPID KID: Two for the trouble (opinion)

Gary Cooper grew up beside me in Brecon. We were neighbors and good friends. It’s no wonder that we would often get in trouble together.
In our sophomore year of high school, we had English with the same teacher from our freshman year. I won’t give her name because she still scares me and I don’t want her mad at me again. We tortured her in our freshman year and often got into trouble in class. But we would reach new heights of trouble this year!
It started when we walked in the class our first day. She looked at us and told both of us that she did not want any trouble at all from us this year. Ok, game on; that sounded like a challenge to Gary and me.
We had a classmate named “Fred.” That name is made up because I will not embarrass him any further. Now “Fred” had a terrible stuttering problem. The more excited he got, the worse it became. Everyone knew of his problem and we actually did not try to embarrass him or pick on him; we just did not ask him anything that required a lengthy answer.
So, imagine our surprise when we were studying poetry and our English teacher called on him to stand in front of the class and read “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer. There was immediate nervous laughter at her announcement. Gary and I looked at each other in total disbelief. She looked directly at Gary and me and told us she meant absolutely no noise whatsoever.
“Fred” tried, I’ll give him that. He stood in front of us and started trying to say the word trees. His face swelled up with the effort and he turned red from his neck up. I looked at Gary, and he had his whole English book in his mouth to keep from laughing. I crammed my fist all of the way inside my mouth as tears rolled down my cheeks with the effort of silence.
All “Fred” could get out was “Tr”, “Tr”, “Tr” …
Finally, with his face swollen and his cheeks puffed out, he screamed “TREES!” That did it. We lost it and exploded with laughter. There was no stopping our outburst. The whole class erupted after us. Our teacher screamed for us to get out, but we were already moving on our own.
I will never forget that poem. It may be the only time poetry has caused disciplinary action in a school. We got disciplined at home by our parents to go along with the schools. Oh well, Gary chose a fat stupid friend. It’s his fault.
David Sparks
Talladega