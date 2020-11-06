FAT, STUPID KID: The fat man's squeeze (column)

I hope most of you have visited Noccalula Falls at some point in your life.
It’s a beautiful park only a short distance from here and a great place to take kids -- except if you are a fat stupid kid.
Mom planned our trip complete with a picnic lunch, you know, the one with fried chicken, potato salad and all of the fixings. That in and of itself excited me for the trip! I was looking forward to filling my belly with Mom’s home cooked goodness.
Once we arrived, I enjoyed the waterfall, it was just as beautiful as advertised. We started walking through the park and came to something called the fat man’s squeeze. If you have never seen this, let me describe it for you.
It is a very narrow passage through two large rock formations on the path through the park. I could see all of the way through it, but the point in the middle looked suspicious to me.
Mom and Dad walked right through it and turned to coax me through. I had my doubts about this from the start, but Dad finally ordered me to come on through and told me I was holding up the people behind me.
So here I go. The formation narrowed quickly for me as I turned sideways and began to inch further and further into the passage.
I got to a point in the formation where a part of one wall stuck out just at the height of my belly. There is where I got stuck. I don’t mean I was stuck with fear, I was physically stuck! I wiggled, sucked my breath in and squeezed another inch in, then that was it.
So, I did what comes naturally when you are a stupid kid in a bad situation. I completely lost it. I started screaming and crying and generally causing such a scene that the park rangers came to my aid. It took two of them, Mom, Dad and many bystanders to get me unstuck from that passage.
Eventually, after having removed my shirt and applying dishwashing liquid to my belly, I popped out. Although I was embarrassed by it all, I was also grateful to everyone because I knew that we could now have lunch! That was my biggest fear in all of this mess, that I might miss that wonderful smelling lunch that was waiting for me only a short distance away.
If you ever visit the park, go to fat man’s squeeze. Stop near the middle at the narrowest point and see if you can smell the faint odor of dishwashing liquid. I’m told it still lingers there. I wouldn’t know. I’ve never been back.
David Sparks is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home.