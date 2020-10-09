FAT, STUPID KID: The devil on the fat, stupid kid’s shoulder (column)

My mother always made sure I went to church every Sunday.
She wanted my salvation, just as many of your mothers do today. I, on the other hand, just wanted to sleep late on Sunday.
Then, in Sunday school one day, I learned that if I prayed, God would answer my prayers. I thought and thought about what I really wanted and decided that above all else, I wanted a girlfriend!
Now, I was only 9 years old and not really sure what a girlfriend was, but I was sure I wanted one. So, I started praying. Hard and frequently.
Would you believe God answered my prayer and I got a girl to actually like me! Me, the fat red-headed stupid one.
She was a neighborhood girl whose parents were friends with my parents. She told me she was my girlfriend, and BAM! Just like that, it happened.
Naturally, we were well-supervised. She even went to church with me one Sunday morning. This is where I found out I had a Devil on my shoulder.
During church we were allowed to sit behind Mother but within arm’s reach. Here is exactly what happened: My new girlfriend leaned close to me and whispered, “I am going to carve our initials into the church bench.”
Wait, what! She actually brought a knife to church? I mean, I thought that I was country, but I had never dared to bring a knife to church.
She started her carving, and that’s when I thought I should stop her. I was sure God did not want her carving on his bench, but then the devil spoke to me and told me, ‘“Hey, she is your girlfriend, what could be wrong with this little artwork?”
I was deeply honored to see “DS + TP” on that bench. It glowed, and so did I for just a short while.
Well, when my mother saw this completed art, I found out what was wrong. It turned out Mom was the divine intervention I needed to get the devil off of my shoulder.
She did not spare the rod! It was the only time she actually spanked me. You can still see this masterpiece if you travel to Horns Memorial Baptist Church in Clay County.
Look on the left side, third row, and remember that moms can run the devil out of you. Even if you are fat and stupid!
David Sparks is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home.