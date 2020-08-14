FAT, STUPID KID: The Cat (column)

I have written before about my first true motorcycle, but the riding troubles really started when I got a small pull-rope-starting motor bike called a “cat.”
I was around 6 years old when my dad brought this great beauty home to me. Mom was not happy at all with my father and let him know this was too dangerous for me. But I was so excited and happy. I now had a “hog,” just like Dad!
Let me describe this “hog” of a motorcycle.
It was about 2 feet high and 3 feet long. The motor was the same size as a small lawn mower, and it had a pull rope to start. Its top speed was probably only 15 mph, but with my large frame attached, it was cut down to 10. That would be absolutely flying for me!
I could only ride it in my yard, but with both of the gates to our backyard open, I had a large circuit to travel.
But as usual, here comes disaster.
First of all, Mom insisted on watching me like a hawk while I was riding. She was just waiting to prove Dad wrong on the safety of the bike.
So, after Dad cranked it up, I took off toward the small first gate into our backyard. As I approached it at top speed, I heard my mom yelling. I did what comes naturally when Mom yells, I turned to look at her.
I ran smack into the door post of the gate and fell off. She had yelled, “Don’t hit the fence.” Dad was quick to point out it was all her fault and to stop yelling at the boy.
He got the bike running again, and off I went at top speed around the backyard and toward the big double gates on the other side of the yard.
I knew I could not possibly hit the 12-foot-wide open gates, so I was really flying toward them. Mom had moved over to this side of our yard, and again, she yelled. Again, I turned to look at her.
At this point, let me tell something that has slipped my narrative thus far. The gates were indeed 12 feet apart, however, nearly dead centered, about 6 feet in front of them, sat a very large pine tree.
I turned to look at Mom, and bam! I ran smack into the middle of that big old tree. She was yelling, “Watch out for the tree.”
To make matters worse, I fell into a giant mud puddle right beside the tree. That was enough for Dad. He made Mom go into the house. He was not even mad at me at all. Not even with my crying and being all muddy.
He just picked me up, put me right back on that “hog” and sent me flying around the house again. That was the start of the “safety” battles over motorcycles between them.
Turns out, Mom was right, but Dad never would admit I was too fat and stupid to ride one, even after multiple crashes with totally destroyed bikes! After all, like father, like son.
