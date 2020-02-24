FAT, STUPID KID: Smokin’ Joe (opinion)

I have already told everyone on numerous occasions that I am fat and stupid. I admit this freely because there is really no way I could hide it, is there? But I would like to tell you that I got that way naturally. You see it is genetically in me; it was passed down to me. Here is an example ...
I was 13 and one summer day my dad had a dump truck from the city deliver a huge load of pecan logs to our house.
The city had cut them from their right-of-way and needed a place to dispose of them. Dad wanted them for burning in our fireplace so everyone was happy. Except me. He told me to split them with our wedges and an axe. These logs were huge, they were
so large I could not put my arms around a single one. The dump truck just dumped them in a large pile in our backyard.
I could only roll one by kicking it hard then it took both of us to stand it on its end for splitting. Dad left the rest of the job to me. That was his first act of stupidity. I drove nine wedges into that green pecan log and they all got stuck. I could not get them out
of the first log. He came back outside and told me just to leave them and wait until they dried out and they would be easier to split. Ok, that ended that chore for now.
The problem for him started because he forgot about it until later that winter. The pile was huge and it attracted all sorts of bugs and varmints. Especially snakes.
He was terrified of any snake so, when he saw the first snake under the log pile he decided to burn the whole thing. Second act of stupidity.
This pile was 10 feet high and 25 feet wide. He poured gas all over the logs, lit it, then we had to retreat all the way to the house from the heat it threw off! Pecan burns very hot. We watched it carefully so that it did not catch our well house on fire. Twice he had to spray the smoking roof of the well house with our hose pipe to cool it off. Then a log rolled from the top of the pile into the yard as the pile started to burn down. This
fire was still very hot, but here comes the third and final act of stupidity from dad.
He decided the log needed to be rolled back into the fire before it caught the yard on fire. I saw him shield himself from the heat and run up to the log. I think his intention was to kick the log and roll it back to the pile, but that’s not what happened. Instead of kicking the log in its middle to start it rolling, his foot hit too high and he straddled the burning log. He rolled with it into the fire!
It happened so fast that I could only stare. He was only in the fire for a second, but when he ran out, he stopped a few feet from me and looked at me. I lost it because of how he looked! He blew out a puff of smoke, his eyebrows were smoking and the few hairs on his head and arms were curled up.
The truth is, if he had been on fire, I could not have helped him. I was screaming with laughter.
He got mad and chased me all over the yard until he got tired. I will never forget what I witnessed that day. I knew then that whatever I was or would become, I was my old man made over.
David Sparks
Talladega