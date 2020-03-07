FAT, STUPID KID: 6 naked boys permanently scar wildlife (opinion)

That should have been the headline in the paper in Clay County in 1978, but there was a cover up.
This story begins in the spring of that year. I convinced my mother and father to let my friends and I stay in our cabin in the woods unchaperoned one weekend. My mother took us all to the woods and dropped us off on Friday after school and allowed this stay with one condition — that we would have to come to church for Sunday school and be ready at 9 a.m. We all swore we would be ready. That promise started the catastrophe.
In this auspicious group were the following miscreants: Greg Studdard, Tommy Sexton, David Scott, David Banks, Mike “Skinny” McKinney and me, the fat stupid one.
We stayed in the cabin Friday night with minimum problems and decided to hunt all day Saturday. Our finely tuned hunting skills were on full display when at the end of the day it was discovered that the only game killed was a turtle. We celebrated this monumental kill by taking “Skinny” McKinney’s shirt off of him and hanging it from a tree limb and shooting it.
What can I tell you about that except my stupidity had obviously rubbed off on them, too.
We stayed up late Saturday night laughing and telling lies to each other as boys will do. This caused us to sleep late Sunday morning.
I screamed at everyone to get up and head to the creek for a bath. I reminded them that we had promised Mom we would be ready to go to church when she got here. Slowly and grudgingly they all were herded to the creek and began stripping and washing. This creek was fed directly from a mountain spring and boy was it cold. Washing was done very quickly. However, right in the middle of our morning absolutions we heard a familiar “yoo-hoo” from the woods nearby. As we looked toward the sound we saw my Mom, and she had my female cousins with her!
Everybody took off running into the woods fully naked with clothes in hand. We made it to church on time barely, but afterwards there was an embarrassing visit from the Game Warden who explained there were multiple reports from an assortment of wildlife concerning damaged eyes from naked rear ends. Squirrels are sensitive apparently.
We would eventually stop feeling embarrassed for being caught washing but if you happen to be in Clay County and see a blind squirrel, it’s not a natural occurrence. He saw a naked fat stupid kid and his friends.
David Sparks
Talladega