FAT, STUPID KID: How my military career got off to a flying start (column)

At the ripe old age of 16, I decided that I wanted to join the U.S. Reserve Army and be like my dad.
I thought I would continue the proud military tradition in my family with my well-thought-out decision. After all, what could go wrong?
First of all, I found out that I could not join until I turned 17. Not a problem for my dad, he just faked my birth certificate, and bam! I was 17. I was in my junior year in high school, I was fat and stupid. Look out Army, here I come!
The very last day of school, I was rushed to Montgomery for my induction and the start of my military career. No summer vacation, no long goodbyes. Mom and Dad just dropped me at the bus station and drove off.
Sitting on that bus and watching them drive away, I could not help but feel that they seemed overly cheerful with my leaving. Oh well, maybe they were just trying to keep my spirits up.
After Montgomery, I was flown to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for basic training. It was the first time I had flown anywhere, and I was very nervous.
I handled it like an adult though. When the stewardess came to me and asked me if I would like a drink, I replied sure, bring me a gin and tonic. It was the only thing I could think of, and boy, was I surprised when she brought it.
I had never had gin in my life, so I did what came natural to me -- I drank it in one gulp and ordered another. Needless to say, when I reached Dallas and had to change planes for the flight to Lawton, Oklahoma, I was very intoxicated.
So, either being 16 or 17, I’m confused by that, fat, stupid and drunk, I get on a very small plane for my final one-hour flight.
It was very late at night by the time this flight occurred. The weather was bad, and the plane acted accordingly.
First, we went up very violently. Then we came down suddenly. I’m sure the other new recruits sitting near me were surprised by my violent vomiting, but I did not care at all.
When we left the plane, the pilot was making rude comments about me, but I just wanted to lay down. A truck picked us up at the small airport, and we arrived at Fort Sill, where we were dumped in a barracks and told to go to sleep.
I awoke to someone screaming for everyone to get on their feet. I did what anyone would do after opening their eyes and seeing that it was still dark. I yelled for them to shut up and go away!
At this point in my life, I had never been picked up by anyone. I was just too big. Imagine my surprise when I found myself flying through the air across the building. I landed very hard and suddenly I was wide awake. This was my first encounter with someone calling himself a drill sergeant.
Stay tuned for part two.
