FAT, STUPID KID: Fat, stupid deer hunter (column)

My father loved to deer hunt.
He would gather a large group of Talladega police officers, and they would go to our cabin in the woods and hunt for two days on the weekend.
I was too young (according to him) to go on this great safari into the wilderness, but he promised that I could go one day.
Well that day came when I was 11 years old. I had my trusty four-ten single shot shotgun, my surplus army camouflage and a very swelled with pride head.
I was one of the men now, a hunter, maybe.
We went to the cabin on Friday and set up camp. I carried firewood and water, but I did not care, I was finally there with the men.
We got up Saturday before dawn and went to our prearranged spots. Dad used hunting dogs to drive the deer, hopefully toward one of the hunters.
I was put in a prime spot near a creek and given instruction to be quiet and shoot the deer, not the dog. Dad was very specific on this point. What did he think? I know the difference between a deer and a dog!
I was so bored. Nothing happened. I saw a squirrel, thought about shooting it, but Dad only gave me one bullet, and I did not want to waste it on a squirrel.
Then I heard the dogs baying in the distance. Oh boy, this meant that they were trailing a deer. I got really excited. I listened intently as the baying got louder and closer. I was so ready for my first kill!
It turns out that I was not ready at all. The dogs ran the deer toward me, just as Dad predicted.
However, I was not ready when that deer burst from the bushes right on top of me. It scared me so bad that I shot my gun into the air and ran into the creek.
I watched as the deer ran off into the woods. The dogs came moments later, still baying up a storm and hot on the trail. Dad walked up later and asked what happened. I told him everything and waited in embarrassment.
He laughed at me, then I experienced another hunting ritual.
He pulled his knife out and told me I had missed a deer and I had to have my shirt tail cut off. What?
As he cut my shirt, I thought hunters are crazy! But, as we walked out, I began to realize I was now a part of the group officially. I had made it into the brotherhood of hunters.
I was made fun of, but good naturedly, by all of the other men. Yes, even though I was fat and stupid and had missed a deer, I was a hunter. Just like my Dad.
David Sparks is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home.