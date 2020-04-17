FAT, STUPID KID: Crewe creme (column) (with photos)

From the age of 5 until I was 13, my dad made me get a regular haircut.
That in itself may not be so outlandish for most of you, but the way he had my hair “styled” sure was upsetting to me.
My earliest memories of this torture always began on Saturday morning in a barbershop on Battle Street with a nice old man named Mr. Smith. He and Dad were friends, and I enjoyed their good-natured bantering all the way through the actual hair cutting.
The torture started afterward.
Dad kept my hair at precisely 1 ¼-inch high. That was bad enough, but when he would tell Mr. Smith to add lots of Crewe crème, I was doomed.
Please let me explain this miracle cream.
It was pink with the consistency of heavy glue. Its purpose was to make my bright red, 1 ¼-inch hair stand straight up. Once it hardened, I could punch a hole in a wall with the spikes!
Dad bought this stuff by the gallon for me to use at home. Goodness gracious, I was already fat and stupid, did he think this effect would make more popular at school?
I mean, when we went on the playground and it was hot, this chemical would slowly drip into my eyes and blind me. I always imagined coming home from school with two pirate patches over my eyes and telling Dad it was all his fault because he would not let me grow longer hair without Crewe crème.
This became a regular plea from me, “Please let me grow longer hair.”
On my 13th birthday, I got my wish from him and stopped using the crème, and I could grow my hair longer. My prayers had been answered!
My birthday was in August, so for the rest of the summer, my hair grew. I had never seen myself with long hair.
Imagine my huge surprise when I looked in the mirror and saw Bozo the clown looking back at me. I had a full head of hair all right, but it glowed orangish red!
It took going into the Army to get my hair cut again. I got used to Bozo. I forgave my parents for making me keep my hair cut so close and even for the awful Crewe crème. I mean it’s not like they put a fat kid with spiked hair in a horizontally striped shirt and sent him to school, right?
David Sparks is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home.