FAT, STUPID KID: Basic training woes, part three (column)

When I left you here, I had a grenade in my hand, pin pulled, poised to throw.
I think my form was perfect up to this point. My mind was telling me to throw with my shoulder, not my arm. I just could not grasp this meaning.
So, I bent my knees and did a short swing upward with my arm and let go of the grenade.
I watched as the grenade sailed straight up into the air and fell about 3 inches on the other side of the wall. The instructor grabbed me, threw me to the sand then jumped on top of me.
I could see dust fly off of the wall as the grenade exploded.
Here, interestingly, is the second time I was picked up. He threw me out of the pit and ordered me off of the range entirely!
Man, these guys sure rattled easily, I mean, it was my first time ever having my own grenade. I just wanted a big bang for my buck!
I was glad that the range time ended. Oklahoma is hot in August. However, this was not my only difficulty with Oklahoma.
Anyone that knows me will tell you I am deathly afraid of spiders. I did not know Oklahoma had tarantulas. I discovered this interesting fact while marching in formation one day.
I was at the front of the formation, carrying a nice flag for our unit. This was an honor to get this duty. The instructor had rewarded my efforts to get into shape. Finally, I was being shown some respect!
As I was marching along, I saw something in the distance on the roadway. I wasn’t sure if it was heat haze or something else until I got closer.
To my great horror, I saw it was a line of the biggest spiders I had ever seen. There they were, marching across the road, clearly blocking my path. I had turned 17 that month, so in my new-found maturity, I did what any mature adult would do. I threw down the flag and started screaming and running in the opposite direction!
I’m sure my drill instructor was proud of my newly gained speed as I passed him going in the opposite direction. I outran him for quite a while.
Due to my new-found strength through the Army’s training, it took two more recruits along with the instructor to hold me down after he tackled me. But no amount of threats or force could move me one step closer to the horror crossing the road in its long line.
I may have diminished in many eyes that day, but I did win a victory. The whole company stood at rest until that line of demons crossed the road, then I rejoined them.
I was not moving until they left and I meant it. You see, my mother did not raise a dummy. I might be able to fight off one spider of normal size. But there was no way I would try it with dozens of giant ones. Self-preservation is natural to us stupid people.
David Sparks is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home.