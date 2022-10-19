Family of missing man plan local prayer vigil

The family of Nelson Bond, who has been missing since Oct. 5, will hold a prayer vigil Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in front of the Talladega County courthouse. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in praying for the safety and safe return of the young man.
According to Talladega Police, Nelson Bond is a 26-year-old white male, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing about 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and is believed to have been driving a bronze colored 2005 Nissan Maxima with a Talladega County tag.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, Bonds suffers from schizophrenia and is not currently on medication.
The family told police that the last time they had any direct, physical contact with Bonds was in May, in Talladega. Since then, his mother said she spoke with him on a prepaid cell phone Oct. 5, but no one in the family has heard anything from him since then.
The family told police that “he would not lose contact with his mother, who is also his only source of financial assistance.”
McElrath said he appeared to have been in Kentucky at some point, and he may be in Los Angeles, California at this point.
McElrath said the family told investigators that Bonds had said the car he was in broke down near the library in Los Angeles, but a more detailed location was not available.
Anyone with information on Bonds’ whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is also anonymous.