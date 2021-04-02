Family of missing man offers cash reward

The family of a man who was reported missing last month is now offering a cash reward for information leading to his location and safe return.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, the missing man is Joe Samuel Whitson, 63, of Jackson Street. Whitson is a black male, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 155 pounds. Whitson does not have a car. It was not clear what Whitson might be wearing or what direction he might have been headed.
He was last seen after his brother dropped him off at his house following their mother’s funeral Dec. 29. Detective Jeremy Faulkner said the brother lives in South Carolina, but added he usually gets phone calls several times a month. Friends and neighbors in Talladega said they had not seen or heard anything from him recently, either.
Anyone with information on Whitson’s current whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city of Talladega’s website, www.talladega.com.