This is not a game.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen has not remitted tax collections to the County Commission since July, leaving the county an estimated $400,000 in the hole.
Allen appears to be trying to send a message that he’s in control and gets to decide when he wants to hand over the taxes that his office has received.
The message that’s coming across, however, is that Allen is the wrong man for the job of revenue commissioner.
Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Allen in February 2018 after longtime Revenue Commissioner Sally Flowers retired.
Since that time, according to County Administrator Pat Lyle, payments to the county have not always been made in a timely manner, the revenue commissioner bank accounts have been substantially overdrawn for extended periods of time, and Allen has rebuffed the commission’s offer to hire a professional accountant.
In his own defense, Allen says a professional accountant under the commission’s recommended job description would “violate (his) internal controls” and that he has the discretion to send in remittances monthly, quarterly or yearly. “We have to get the state their money by the 20th of the month, but the others are up to us,” he said in an article by The Daily Home’s Chris Norwood.
Alabama Code 40-5-36, however, says differently:
“The tax collector on October 15 of each year and on the first and fifteenth day of each month thereafter shall make under oath, to the county treasurer and school treasurer or, if there is no county treasurer or school treasurer in the county, to the custodian of the funds of the county and schools, an itemized report in writing, a copy of which shall be by the collector forwarded to the Comptroller, and a copy filed with the probate judge, setting forth separately the taxes, interest, and penalties collected by him for the state, county, and schools since the making of his last report; and within five days after making such report, he must pay to the State Treasurer all state taxes, interest, and penalties then due from him to the state, and he must also pay to the county treasurer and to the school treasurer or, if there is no county treasurer or school treasurer in the county, to the custodian of the funds of the county and of the schools, all county taxes, interest, and penalties and all school taxes, interest, and penalties then due from him to the county and to the schools, by him before that time collected.” (Emphasis added.)
In short, state law dictates that the revenue commissioner remit all collections to the proper state, county and school authorities twice a month. It leaves no room for discretion.
Allen seems to understand this when it comes to the state and school taxes, but he appears to be dismissive of the County Commission, which relies on the remittances to fund the Sheriff’s Office, the county Highway Department, the Probate Office, E-911 and others.
“It’s not a big deal,” Allen said. “I just don’t have the staff and the capabilities for everything I need to do. It would be nice to have a bigger office with 100 folks in it.”
Somehow, Flowers, the previous revenue commissioner, managed to collect the taxes, avoid overdrafts, and submit timely remittances to the county. And she did it without a staff of 100 people.
Another point of concern is that Steve Mahaffey seems to be directing or somehow representing Allen to the County Commission. But Mahaffey is not an elected official and has no official role concerning county business. Why is his input given any more weight than the county residents who have paid their taxes only to have them mishandled, or the county departments that, at Allen’s discretion, have not received their due funding?
If Mr. Mahaffey wants to be revenue commissioner, he should run for the position during the next election in March. Until then, the position is already filled and has clear directions in the law for how it is to be conducted.
As for Allen, if the job is too big for you, try to be a bigger man and step down.
Otherwise, follow the law. Do your job. Remit the tax collections EVERY MONTH as the law states.
This is not a game. If you want to have a thumb-sucking temper tantrum and make a passive aggressive point, do it with your own personal money at stake — not the taxpayers’.