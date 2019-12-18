EDITORIAL: Talladega County administrators, workers need to talk

Most people want to do a good job. Those who are lazy, incompetent or unskilled are usually exposed during times of crisis and don’t last long.
Good employees, however, are the ones who show up faithfully, rarely complain, offer good ideas and keep a positive attitude.
Leadership is about hiring good people, giving them the tools they need to do the job and getting out of their way.
For employees and leaders to coexist harmoniously, frequent and honest and open communication is a necessity.
Talladega County appears to have good employees and capable leaders, but lines of communication seem to have been lost to some degree.
Several Revenue Department workers showed up at the most recent County Commission meeting and expressed their disappointment with how their workplace complaints and requests have gone unaddressed by county officials, seeming to place blame directly on County Administrator Pat Lyle.
Among the several grievances discussed Monday night, one employee complained that her job description was changed to remove the responsibility of making financial disbursements. However, because no replacement has been assigned that responsibility, she continues to make disbursements and is concerned about being liable for any mishaps.
Lyle told Daily Home reporter Chris Norwood on Tuesday that it’s fine for the employee to continue making the disbursements until a replacement is found because most job descriptions end with “and other duties as assigned.”
The greater concern is that a festering problem had to be brought up in a public meeting in order to get addressed. Many of the other concerns raised on Monday carried a similar tone.
Lyle didn’t seem surprised that issues were brought up, but she seemed to indicate that the clog in communication was somewhere between the workers’ level and her office, perhaps with management.
“I’ve gotten calls from employees asking why they haven’t gotten things they’ve asked for, and the answer is because no one ever asked the commission for it,” she said. “People have been told things here that are simply not true.”
But another sign of good leadership is taking ownership of problems that arise.
These issues came to light recently as discord emerged between the County Commission and recently removed Revenue Commissioner John Allen. Courthouse workers have defended Allen as a good person and said he ran the office smoothly.
Those things might be true, but they're not why Allen was removed.
State law requires the revenue commissioner to make monthly remittances of tax collections to the commission. Allen declined to make remittances for several months, citing his perceived discretion to remit payments quarterly or even annually. The County Commission notified the state, and the state comptroller notified Allen’s bond holder, which pulled his bond. After Allen was unable to secure another bond, his term as the governor-appointed revenue commissioner automatically ended Dec. 10.
Gov. Kay Ivey is responsible for appointing a replacement for the seat, which is up for election in March. Allen and former Deputy Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington are both running as Republicans.
The current deputy revenue commissioner has the reins until an appointment is made or the next elected revenue commissioner takes office.
Acknowledging the lack of communication, county commissioners decided Monday to set aside a portion of each meeting to hear from county workers. That’s a great start.
But communication is always a two-way street. Workers, their managers and the county administrator should take responsibility for making sure lines of communication stay open on a daily basis, not just at County Commission meetings.
As we saw with Allen’s dismissal, handling the public’s tax money is too important a job to have any shortfalls by the people responsible for doing the work.