The historic election two weeks ago that gave Talladega its first black mayor was met with almost unanimous euphoria.
Almost.
While most celebrated the “new day” for ol’ Talladega, there were some who disagreed with acknowledging that Timothy Ragland is the city’s first black mayor.
One commenter on The Daily Home’s Facebook page:
“Why does it have to mention race
I thought we wanted to move above and beyond
Why can't we just state that we have a new mayor, Timothy Ragland and all support him.
Congratulations Mr Ragland on your win”
And another commenter:
“… shouldn't the question be "is he the BEST mayor?" not some category he fits into?? Civic responsibility means voting for a candidate for the right reasons.”
Some commenters took it upon themselves to respond:
“Because it's the first ever black mayor is absolutely newsworthy.. maybe it shouldn't be but it is!”
And another:
“While I get what you are saying, the only reason why race was mentioned is because history is made. Are you offended? Like come on.”
As journalists, those of us who work at the newspaper gravitate toward significant news. We all want to tell big, important stories, and few things are more newsworthy than when history is made. On Oct. 8, history was made in Alabama, not once but twice. The same night that Ragland became Talladega’s first mayor, the city of Montgomery elected Steven Reed as its first black mayor. In addition to breaking the race barrier to the position for Talladega, Ragland is also one of the youngest mayors in the city’s history.
The news made headlines not only around the state but around the country.
The Daily Home often receives Facebook messages from former Talladega residents who read negative headlines and say they’re glad they left and are never coming back. This election proves them wrong. It shows that the residents of this city want progress.
It was an historic moment that says to other young people — especially young African Americans — that you don’t have to leave Talladega to find hope and opportunity. Your are valued, and you are not just a voice in the room; you can have a seat at the table.
In no way is this meant to be shade toward Mayor Jerry Cooper, who lost his bid for reelection to Ragland. Cooper’s commitment to Talladega and his passion for serving its residents are undeniable. His humble embrace of the mayor position, which has no real legislative power, was precisely what was needed after the previous mayor generated scandalous headlines that embarrassed the city.
But the voters seemed to have largely sent a message of wanting change during this election cycle. Only Councilman Horace Patterson remains from the previous administration.
The new administration — Ragland, Patterson, Vickey Robinson Hall, Joe Power, Betty Spratlin and Trae Williams — represents change agents who promised in their campaigns to focus on street paving, supporting the school system, promoting tourism and being transparent.
We encourage each of them to follow through on their promise to convene for a day of team building and training at Shocco Springs with the goal of engendering camaraderie and aligning goals for the city.
We also agree that Ragland should ultimately be graded on the job he does as mayor, and not on the color of his skin.
But his election was absolutely historic and certainly worthy of acknowledging. We look forward to the day when all such thresholds have been crossed, and we have no more historic firsts to report.