Eager Bulldog: Winterboro's Smoot will attend five college camps

WINTERBORO — Summer vacation is designated for self improvement for Winterboro senior tailback and linebacker Deonte Smoot.
His dog days of June and July are well mapped out and planned. Smoot has signed up for no less than five college football camps.
“I want to develop my skills,” Smoot said. “I like the one-on-one. I want to keep my body in shape. There are going to be drills, and I’ll be going up against players from everywhere. They’ll be from Texas, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.”
In the next two months, Smoot, a miniature Hercules at 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, plans to attend college football camps at North Alabama, Troy, Samford, Alabama State and Jacksonville State.
Smoot is one of those players who absolutely belongs with the best of the best. There are few better prep running backs and outside linebackers than Smoot, the kid with the muscular chest and the thick neck.
He can squat 405 pounds and bench press 245 pounds. He can jump rope as many as 300 straight times without stopping. Smoot is a college football prospect, who darted for 1,152 yards and 18 touchdowns last season for the Winterboro Bulldogs.
“I want to be a leader on the field and off,” the 17-year-old Smoot said. “I love physical contact. I’m a speed, power back, and I feel like I’m unstoppable. I’m not cocky, but I know how to stiff arm.”
Smoot is just as big a factor on the defensive side of the football, too. He made 42 tackles last year for Winterboro. Smoot knows how to deliver a knockout punch, too, from his outside linebacker position.
“I shed blockers, and I get to the ball,” Smoot said. “I like hitting people.”
The Winterboro native excels on the football field and in the classroom. Smoot has a brain, and he uses it to make A’s and B’s at Winterboro High School.
He carried a 3.5 grade point average in the school year that just ended. Smoot embraces homework, and he listens in class. He is in school to learn, play football and serve as a role model for others.
“My parents have raised me well,” Smoot said. “I’m a student-athlete. I stay on my work. I like science and biology. I enjoy looking in the scope (microscope) and making good grades.”
Smoot, the brainy, athletic type, also wants to re-energize the Winterboro football team that fell on some hard times last fall with a 3-7 record. Smoot thinks the Bulldogs will be a much-improved team next season.
“We have a good offensive line,” Smoot said. “There are holes everywhere I go. We’re going to be more physical this year. We’re ready to win, and I’m ready to score.”
Winterboro will change its offensive scheme from the wishbone to the spread option attack. Smoot thinks the Bulldogs could be a Class 1A state playoff team next season.
‘I’m ready, and I’m not nervous,” Smoot said. “My heart is beating fast. This is the year.”
Smoot just wants the ball, and he’ll be looking for a gap to run through. Those homemade holes will, no doubt, be created by Winterboro junior offensive linemen Kadan Ponder (6-2, 288 pounds), Khtyler Keith (5-11, 255 pounds) and Matthew Haynes (6-3, 330 pounds).